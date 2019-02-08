Report: Lakers Interested in Markieff Morris Contract After Buyout from Pelicans

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are interested in veteran forward Markieff Morris, according to the Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner.

Morris was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards along with a 2023 second-round draft pick in exchange for Wesley Johnson.

Even though they were unable to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers were active prior to the trade deadline. They snagged three-point threat Reggie Bullock from the Detroit Pistons and center Mike Muscala from the Los Angeles Clippers.

But they don't appear to be done retooling their roster as they look to snap a five-year playoff drought.

Morris has consistently given a team double-digit scoring while helping clean up the glass throughout his career. This season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 boards in 34 appearances for the Wizards.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since Dec. 26 after being diagnosed with transient cervical neuropraxia. His initial recovery timetable was approximately six weeks.

Per Turner, the Lakers are interested in Morris due to his scoring, his defense and his toughness.

Los Angeles has continued to address its frontcourt since signing four-time NBA MVP LeBron James during the offseason. The team signed two-time NBA champion JaVale McGee during the summer before adding former All-Star Tyson Chandler and Muscala at various points this season.

The Lakers (28-27) are 1.5 games back of the eighth spot in the Western Conference.