Marc Gasol's Jersey Will Be Retired by Grizzlies After Trade to Raptors

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to honor three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol by retiring his number when he wraps up his NBA playing career.

"Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons," Grizzlies owner Robert Pera said in a statement on the team's official site Friday. "He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis."

The statement came in the wake of the team's formal announcement that it had traded Gasol to the Toronto Raptors for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

