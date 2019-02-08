Marc Gasol's Jersey Will Be Retired by Grizzlies After Trade to Raptors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) plays in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies plan to honor three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol by retiring his number when he wraps up his NBA playing career.

"Marc has been a dedicated teammate, star player and pillar of this team for the past 11 seasons," Grizzlies owner Robert Pera said in a statement on the team's official site Friday. "He plays with a heart and a passion for the game that helped carry this franchise to seven straight playoff appearances, but what Marc has done for this organization is about more than just basketball. He was a part of a core group of players that helped shape the identity of this franchise on and off the court and were embraced by the City of Memphis."

The statement came in the wake of the team's formal announcement that it had traded Gasol to the Toronto Raptors for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Fultz Can Be at the Center of a New Core 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz Can Be at the Center of a New Core 4

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Post-Deadline NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    Post-Deadline NBA Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Grading Every Team's Deadline Performance 💯

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Grading Every Team's Deadline Performance 💯

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Mock Draft After the Deadline 📝

    Memphis Grizzlies logo
    Memphis Grizzlies

    New NBA Mock Draft After the Deadline 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report