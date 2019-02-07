Watch Rajon Rondo Hit Buzzer-Beater as Lakers Stun Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Right Arrow Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics traded baskets down the stretch in Thursday night's showdown, and ultimately, it was Rajon Rondo who got the final word.

After Kyrie Irving gave the Celtics a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds to play, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram failed to answer on a driving layup. However, the rebound bounced out to Rondo, who sunk the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

After spending eight-plus years getting cheered by Boston fans, Rondo silenced the TD Garden while playing for the archrival Lakers.

Rondo finished the 129-128 victory with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.