Watch Rajon Rondo Hit Buzzer-Beater as Lakers Stun Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Right Arrow Icon

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics traded baskets down the stretch in Thursday night's showdown, and ultimately, it was Rajon Rondo who got the final word.

After Kyrie Irving gave the Celtics a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds to play, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram failed to answer on a driving layup. However, the rebound bounced out to Rondo, who sunk the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

After spending eight-plus years getting cheered by Boston fans, Rondo silenced the TD Garden while playing for the archrival Lakers.

Rondo finished the 129-128 victory with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

