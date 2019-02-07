Watch Rajon Rondo Hit Buzzer-Beater as Lakers Stun Kyrie Irving, Celtics

Watch Rajon Rondo Hit Buzzer-Beater as Lakers Stun Kyrie Irving, CelticsFebruary 8, 2019
Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games
KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center
Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter
Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points
Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade
Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History
Lance's Air Guitar Is the Lakers' New Go-To Celebration
Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going?
Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s
Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑
4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List
Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry
Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo
D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50
Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge
CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming
NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos
The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped
Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season
Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics traded baskets down the stretch in Thursday night's showdown, and ultimately, it was Rajon Rondo who got the final word.
After Kyrie Irving gave the Celtics a one-point lead with 11.5 seconds to play, Lakers forward Brandon Ingram failed to answer on a driving layup. However, the rebound bounced out to Rondo, who sunk the game-winner as the buzzer sounded.
After spending eight-plus years getting cheered by Boston fans, Rondo silenced the TD Garden while playing for the archrival Lakers.
Rondo finished the 129-128 victory with 17 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Lakers Beat Celtics Behind 3-Point Barrage