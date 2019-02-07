Lonzo Ball Jokes 'We Ain't Goin' Nowhere' After NBA Trade Deadline

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Lonzo Ball didn't waste any time celebrating sticking with the Los Angeles Lakers through Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Shortly after the deadline expired at 3 p.m. ET, Ball shared a video on Instagram that featured the hook to Puff Daddy's "Bad Boy For Life" (h/t Rob Perez of the Action Network):

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reported Tuesday the Lakers had included Ball along with Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks in a trade offer for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

The fun may not last too long for Ball, though. He'll have to help put out some fires created by his dad, LaVar, who was critical of LeBron James, head coach Luke Walton and team president Magic Johnson during a Thursday appearance on FS1's Undisputed:

During ESPN's The Jump, Rachel Nichols and Brian Windhorst posited the Pelicans never really planned on trading Davis to the Lakers and instead wanted to see Los Angeles alienate its young core.

Lonzo appears pretty happy to still be a member of the Lakers, but LaVar's scorched-earth approach highlights why the team is looking at a potentially fraught dynamic in the locker room over the second half of the season.