National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint

  1. Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U

  2. White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day

  3. Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach

  4. Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season

  5. Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team

  6. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  7. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  8. Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level

  9. CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami

  10. 4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University

  11. Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship

  12. UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time

  13. Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony

  14. Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?

  15. Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game

  16. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11

  17. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10

  18. Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?

  19. College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9

  20. Barkley Is Freakiest RB Prospect Since Bo Jackson

College Football's recruiting classes took shape on National Signing Day 2019. It was a wild day as the country's top high school players picked their college destinations. Watch the video above for Signing Day's best moments.


