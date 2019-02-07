Celtics Trade Rumors: Jabari Bird Dealt to Hawks for Cash; ATL to Waive Guard

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics traded Jabari Bird to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Bird, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, has yet to appear in a game this season. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported Wednesday that Boston was looking to move him in order to lower the team's luxury-tax bill and free up a roster spot.

"Bird would then be waived by the team that was paid to acquire him," Himmelsbach wrote.

According to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, trading Bird could be part of Boston's long-term pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis:

Bird stepped away from the Celtics in September after prosecutors charged him with assault and battery after he allegedly choked and kicked a woman at his home, per the Boston Herald's Laurel J. Sweet:

"'During the argument, the defendant began strangling her using one of his hands, and also threw her against a wall,' [Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Khyati Short] said. 'After that, he began strangling her with two hands, approximately a dozen times.'

Short said Bird would throttle the accuser until 'she went limp,' then start the torment all over again once she caught her breath. 'She did lose consciousness at one point for a few seconds, and when she awoke found herself on the floor under the defendant's bed. When she stuck her head out he began to kick her multiple times,' Short said.

According to ESPN.com, Bird returned to court in January and pleaded not guilty to charges of witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime. Speaking with the alleged victim, he said, "Tell anyone about this, I don't care where you are, I'll find you and kill you."

The Cal product appeared in 13 games as a rookie for the Celtics in 2017-18, averaging 3.0 points and 0.6 assists.