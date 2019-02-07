Celtics Rumors: Boston Interested in Enes Kanter If Knicks Part Ways with C

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks part ways after the trade deadline, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference may reportedly pursue him on the buyout market.

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "opposing executives believe" the Boston Celtics will be among the teams interested in Kanter if the Knicks buy him out.

