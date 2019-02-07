Celtics Rumors: Boston Interested in Enes Kanter If Knicks Part Ways with C

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2019

New York Knicks' Enes Kanter reacts after scoring during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

If Enes Kanter and the New York Knicks part ways after the trade deadline, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference may reportedly pursue him on the buyout market. 

Per ESPN.com's Ian Begley, "opposing executives believe" the Boston Celtics will be among the teams interested in Kanter if the Knicks buy him out.   

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

