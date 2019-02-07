National Signing Day 2019: List of Schools 5-Star Recruits Committed

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A quartet of five-star recruits made their college destinations public during Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Athlete Bru McCoy moved to Texas after committing to USC, offensive tackle Darnell Wright chose Tennessee, wide receiver George Pickens flipped from Auburn to Georgia, and running back Jerrion Ealy opted for Ole Miss despite decommitting from the Rebels earlier in the recruiting process.

The addition of Pickens handed Georgia a quintet of five-star recruits, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU and Ohio State all landed a trio of five-star prospects in the class of 2019, while five schools brought in two high-profile players.

In total, the 34 five-star prospects committed to 17 different FBS programs.

List of 5-Star Commits

Rankings from 247Sports



1. Nolan Smith, DE, Committed to Georgia

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

3. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU

4. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Oklahoma

5. Antonio Alfano, DE, Alabama

6. Trey Sanders, RB, Alabama

7. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

8. Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

9. Bru McCoy, ATH, Texas

10. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

11. Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

12. Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

13. John Emery, RB, LSU

14. Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

15. Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M

16. DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

17. Logan Brown, OT, Wisconsin

18. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

19. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

20. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

21. Theo Wease, WR, Oklahoma

22. Travon Walker, DT, Georgia

23. Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

24. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

25. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

26. Clay Webb, C, Georgia

27. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

28. Wanya Morris, OT, Tennessee

29. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss

30. Harry Miller, C, Ohio State

31. Chris Hinton, DT, Michigan

32. Marcel Brooks, LB, LSU

33. Bo Nix, QB, Auburn

34. Jordan Whittington, ATH, Texas

McCoy Completes Switch to Texas

Top-ranked athlete McCoy was supposed to start his collegiate career at USC, but after Kliff Kingsbury left to become head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, the five-star recruit had a change of heart.

On Wednesday, the wide receiver was officially announced as a member of the Texas Longhorns' third-ranked recruiting class.

Texas head coach Tom Herman praised McCoy for making the swap and following his heart was on the matter, per Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News:

Since McCoy signed a letter of intent to play at USC, there might be a delay in getting him on the field in 2019, but as of Wednesday, Herman wasn't sure of how it would play out, per Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman:

The situation was never going to be easy to handle at USC, but Trojans head coach Clay Helton took the high road when discussing McCoy on Wednesday, per ESPN.com's Kyle Bonagura:

The player's decision handed the Longhorns yet another boost ahead of a 2019 campaign in which they're supposed to take the next step and return to national prominence.

Herman is building something special in Austin, and it started to show on the field in 2018. If he can continue to get athletes like McCoy and Jordan Whittington to commit to the program, the Longhorns should set themselves up for an extended period of success.

Pickens Flips to Georgia

The other major story involving a five-star recruit Wednesday came from wide receiver George Pickens, who flipped from Auburn to Georgia.

The wide receiver was verbally committed to Auburn, and he conceded the conversation with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn was difficult, per 247Sports' Brandon Marcello:

"It was a very difficult conversation talking to coach Malzahn. He was the first person I told when I made the decision. He was kind of down because I've been committed to them for a long time. It wasn't an easy decision. Probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make in my life."

Pickens' commitment handed the Bulldogs their fifth five-star recruit in the class of 2019, but it still wasn't enough for them to overtake Alabama for the No. 1 spot in the team rankings.

What's remarkable about Georgia's recruiting class is two of its five-star recruits came from the state of Alabama.

Pickens and center Clay Webb were both plucked from a state with two major SEC programs, and that's significant moving forward for Kirby Smart and his staff.

Smart has proved he can go anywhere in the south and pick up key recruits, which is huge for the Bulldogs as they try to challenge Alabama on a year-by-year basis.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.

