B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Goes Kobe 5, De'Aaron Fox Ready for BHM, More

There were seven games on the final night of the NBA schedule before Thursday's trade deadline, and players such as PJ Tucker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic impressed with their shoe choices.

Here are some of the best looks from Wednesday's action.

            

AD Gets Shots Up in the Kobe A.D.

        

Jrue Holiday Brings Out a Classic Kobe

         

Ian Clark Goes LeBron 3 Tonight

         

Another Night, Another Spida Giveaway

         

Luka Doncic Channels his Mamba Mentality

         

Luka Switches to the Kyrie 5 "Just Do It"

         

Very Rare, PJ 

         

Dirk Nowitzki Celebrates Black History Month

         

De'Aaron Fox Is Ready for Black History Month

         

Kobe 6 BHM for Swipa

          

Splatter KD11 for Kevin Durant Tonight vs. San Antonio

          

Zach LaVine Supports his Fellow Adidas Athlete

          

Chinese New Year Exclusive for Chris Paul

          

Thursday will surely bring more trade news and rumors, but there are also six games on the schedule. Look for players such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook to turn heads with their kicks.

