B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Goes Kobe 5, De'Aaron Fox Ready for BHM, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: PJ Tucker Goes Kobe 5, De'Aaron Fox Ready for BHM, MoreFebruary 7, 2019
There were seven games on the final night of the NBA schedule before Thursday's trade deadline, and players such as PJ Tucker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic impressed with their shoe choices.
Here are some of the best looks from Wednesday's action.
AD Gets Shots Up in the Kobe A.D.
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@AntDavis23 wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. in Chicago. He won’t play tonight. https://t.co/X9bCpeWOzS
Jrue Holiday Brings Out a Classic Kobe
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Jrue_Holiday11 brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 "Gradient Home" tonight. https://t.co/sa2nRTMYEP
Ian Clark Goes LeBron 3 Tonight
Another Night, Another Spida Giveaway
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@spidadmitchell showing love to another young fan. Real one. 📹 @utahjazz https://t.co/9AXDvm42pZ
Luka Doncic Channels his Mamba Mentality
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@luka7doncic wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. against Charlotte. https://t.co/0cJ14wmefd
Luka Switches to the Kyrie 5 "Just Do It"
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @luka7doncic finishes the night in the “Just Do It” Nike Kyrie 5! #NBAKicks https://t.co/OUKtxddCu5
Very Rare, PJ
B/R Kicks @brkicks
PJ Tucker warming up in the "Miles Davis” Nike Zoom Kobe 5. https://t.co/oK4O7LjCRs
Dirk Nowitzki Celebrates Black History Month
De'Aaron Fox Is Ready for Black History Month
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@swipathefox brought in the #BlackHistoryMonth rotation. 📸 @SacramentoKings https://t.co/rztaz8b2nv
Kobe 6 BHM for Swipa
B/R Kicks @brkicks
A detailed look at @swipathefox wearing the “BHM” Nike Kobe 6. https://t.co/xENTElGn8K
Splatter KD11 for Kevin Durant Tonight vs. San Antonio
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 wearing the Nike KD11 “Splatter” against San Antonio. https://t.co/vfzfsWipl7
Zach LaVine Supports his Fellow Adidas Athlete
Chinese New Year Exclusive for Chris Paul
Thursday will surely bring more trade news and rumors, but there are also six games on the schedule. Look for players such as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook to turn heads with their kicks.
Grading Every Trade Deadline Deal