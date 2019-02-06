Zach LaVine: Jabari Parker Didn't Get the 'Fair End of the Stick'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls traded forwards Jabari Parker and Bobby Portis to the Washington Wizards for forward Otto Porter Jr. prior to their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After the game, Bulls guard Zach LaVine made his feelings clear about Parker's half-year stay in Chicago, per Tony Gill of 670 The Score:

"I don't think he got the fair end of the stick on that one," LaVine said about Parker's time in Chicago before being traded.

Parker signed a two-year, $40 million deal with his hometown Chicago Bulls after spending four seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, but his time in the Windy City did not go well.

At one point, Parker found himself out of the rotation as the struggling Bulls looked to other players. His playing time was inconsistent, ranging anywhere from four to 42 minutes. The 23-year-old averaged 14.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game.

Parker may have trouble carving out a niche in the Wizards rotation, however, as the team has a glut of talent in the small and power forward spots between Trevor Ariza, Portis and Jeff Green.

Still, Parker seems excited about the new opportunity, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic:

The ex-Duke forward is in greener pastures now (relatively speaking) with the 22-32 Wizards having a puncher's chance at the playoffs in a top-heavy Eastern Conference. The 12-42 Bulls are playing out the string.