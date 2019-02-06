Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers 'Running Low on Hope' for Trade Ahead of Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers had no communication with New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps on Wednesday about their most recent trade offer for Anthony Davis, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added the Lakers are "running low on hope" the Pelicans will return to the bargaining table before Thursday's 3 p.m ET trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Times' Broderick Turner reported Tuesday that the Lakers had offered Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Ivica Zubac, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and two first-round picks for Davis. Los Angeles was also prepared to take Solomon Hill, who's making almost $12.8 million next year.

Wojnarowski's most recent report follows a similar one earlier Wednesday. He tweeted the Pelicans had essentially gone radio silent, leaving the Lakers in the lurch.

As the trade deadline rapidly approaches, it appears more and more likely that New Orleans will keep Davis for the rest of the season.

On Wednesday, the Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach reported the Pelicans had reached out to the Boston Celtics to receive assurances about what they would be willing to give up for Davis when they're eligible to acquire him this summer.

According to Himmelsbach, the Celtics didn't give New Orleans any clear guarantees but did "[make] it clear that they will be ready and willing to offer an explosive package when the time arrives, and that no specific player will be off-limits in negotiations."

As attractive as the Lakers' trade offer might be, Boston swingman Jayson Tatum is better than anybody Los Angeles could make available (other than LeBron James). If getting Tatum is the endgame for the Pelicans, then waiting until the offseason to trade Davis makes sense.

Having Davis on the roster beyond the trade deadline will create a weird dynamic, but Demps owes it to the team to get the best return possible for the six-time All-Star. That might mean spurning the Lakers and denying Davis the exit he desires.