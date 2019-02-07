National Signing Day 2019: Chip Kelly's Class Is a Flop and Other Big Takeaways

0 of 10

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

From the rich getting richer to a battle between in-state foes to a national signing day's flip-filled finale, this year's recruiting cycle left us with tons of storylines heading into spring practice.

It's clear from the classes of Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson and Oklahoma that some of the nation's marquee programs aren't going anywhere any time soon.

Other programs like Texas A&M and Florida continued to cement their status as teams on the rise, while Tennessee's and Maryland's classes held promise for the future.

While Ohio State's Ryan Day didn't finish a smallish class the way he hoped, he fared better than UCLA's Chip Kelly, who seems to have lost his golden touch on the trail, and Florida State's Willie Taggart, who may wind up having to hold open tryouts at quarterback.

Wednesday held plenty of drama with a watered-down pool of unsigned talent in college football's signing free-for-all, but with just a handful of unsigned prospects remaining, questions remain for several programs.

For others, it's a matter of just how high they can rise.

Let's take a look at some takeaways from national signing day 2019 as we close the book on yet another wacky cycle of recruiting.