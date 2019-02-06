Dwyane Wade Documentary on His Final NBA Season with Heat Announced

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Imagine Documentaries are working together to produce a documentary on the NBA superstar's life and career.

Mike Fleming Jr. of Deadline provided the exclusive and explained what the documentary will entail:

"The film explores the elements of Wade's basketball career as well as his off-court life—he is married to actress Gabrielle Union—and documents his rise from unknown to Miami Heat superstar and Olympic champion. He has long been a class act, who came out of Marquette as the fifth overall draft pick in 2003, took his talents to South Beach, and returned to close out his career with the Heat after stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers. All this is framed around a final season that will include the upcoming All-Star Game, to which he was selected by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to play one last time."



Wade said:

“I'm looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys. It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before seen footage will show my fans how I've made my own way throughout this incredible adventure."

A 13-time All-Star, Wade is playing out the final season of his career with the Miami Heat, who drafted the Chicago native in 2003. The former Marquette star's first stint in Miami stretched from 2003 through 2016 and included three NBA championships. He's an eight-time All-NBA selection and was named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

The fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft also led Marquette to a surprise Final Four appearance thanks to an upset Elite Eight victory over top-seeded Kentucky, who had won 26 straight games.

Wade isn't the only basketball star to turn to documentaries or series of late. Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant won an Oscar for Best Animated Short with Dear Basketball. He also starred in a Spike Lee documentary called Kobe Doin' Work, which was released in 2009.

LeBron James has his own HBO series, The Shop; an ESPN+ series, More Than an Athlete; and the three-part Showtime documentary series, Shut Up and Dribble.

There is no release date for the Wade documentary, which does not have a confirmed title.