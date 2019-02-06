Jazz Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry Not Being Pursued; Focus Is on Mike Conley

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are "focused" on Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.

Jones noted there is "no traction" in Utah on a potential trade for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Conley has spent his entire 12-year career in Memphis since being the fourth overall pick in 2007. The Ohio State product has been a major part of the Grizzlies' recent success, which featured seven consecutive playoff berths from 2011-17.

An Achilles injury limited him to just 12 games a season ago, but he has returned to the court as strong as ever. The 31-year-old is averaging 20.4 points and 6.4 assists in 53 games this season.

Conley is owed $67 million over the next two seasons, but his contract includes an early termination option for the 2020-21 season, when he gets paid $34.5 million.

With Memphis (22-33) owning the second-worst record in the Western Conference and sixth-worst overall, both Conley's and center Marc Gasol's names have come up frequently in the rumor mill. Conley does not have a no-trade clause, but the veteran guard told The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II on Tuesday that the organization is working with him to find a suitable landing spot.

According to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and the New York Times' Marc Stein, Conley would prefer the Eastern Conference over Utah (around the 4:10 mark).

If the Jazz and Grizzlies reach an agreement, he would be contractually obligated to report to the team.

Stein also reported the Grizz are hoping to receive multiple first-round picks in return for Conley.

Meanwhile, according to Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated, the Raptors—who sit in second in the East at 39-16—have offered Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas to the Grizzlies for Conley and Gasol. Lowry is averaging 14.2 points and 9.2 assists per game this season.

Lowry is scheduled to be a free agent following the 2019-20 season, and he is owed $33.3 million next season.

The Jazz (30-24) are in seventh in the West but are just 1.5 games clear of ninth place.