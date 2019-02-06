Report: Malachi Richardson, 2022 Draft Pick, More Traded to 76ers from Raptors

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are wheeling and dealing before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, though the team's latest move is far from a blockbuster.

According to Keith Pompey of Philly.com, the Sixers have acquired Malachi Richardson, Toronto's 2022 second-round pick and the draft rights to Emir Preldzic in exchange for cash considerations in trade with the Toronto Raptors.

Richardson, 23, has appeared in just 22 games for the Raptors this season, averaging 1.4 points in 4.7 minutes per contest. In his three-year career with the Sacramento Kings and Raptors, the New Jersey native is averaging 2.8 points.

It's unlikely the former first-round pick out of Syracuse will play a major role for the Sixers this year, especially if they remain busy on the trade and buyout markets.

Adding a second-round pick partly replenishes their draft war chest after the 76ers gave up a 2020 lottery-protected first-rounder, Miami's unprotected 2021 first-rounder and two second-rounders (Detroit's 2021 and 2023 picks) as a part of the package for Tobias Harris.

As for Preldzic, he's a 31-year-old forward for Bahcesehir of the Turkish Basketball Super League. He's never appeared in an NBA game.

Suffice to say, this return won't make waves like the Harris move, though the Sixers got a second-rounder out of the arrangement while Toronto cleared some cap space.

More interestingly will be the next moves either the Sixers or Raptors make as the arms race in the Eastern Conference intensifies. Will Philly move on from Markelle Fultz? Will the Raptors try to get into the Anthony Davis sweepstakes or perhaps target another superstar to pair with Kawhi Leonard?

Even the smallest NBA trades this time of year have the chance to be consequential.