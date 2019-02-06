Report: Tobias Harris, More Traded to 76ers from Clippers Before 2019 Deadline

Report: Tobias Harris, More Traded to 76ers from Clippers Before 2019 DeadlineFebruary 6, 2019
The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott early on Wednesday morning in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Philadelphia's protected 2020 first-round pick, the Miami Heat's 2021 first-round pick and the Detroit Pistons 2021 and 2023 second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.
The 2020 first-rounder is lottery protected for three seasons and will become two second-rounders (2023-24) if it doesn't convey, per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Wojnarowski added the 76ers are "budgeting to re-sign and keep a new Big 4" of Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Harris.
Harris was dealt to the 76ers shortly after he hit the game-winning shot in the Clippers completed a 20-point comeback against the Charlotte Hornets:
