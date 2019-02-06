B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Wade Rocks Way of Wade 3, George's New PG13 Colorway

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Wade Rocks Way of Wade 3, George's New PG13 ColorwayFebruary 6, 2019
Thursday's approaching trade deadline is generating many of the headlines in the NBA, but there were eight games on the Tuesday schedule.
That gave a number of players the chance to show off their kicks, including LeBron James, Paul George and Dwyane Wade.
LeBron Has Special Message for His Mom on These 16s
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KingJames back. Warming up in a clean colorway of the Nike LeBron 16 tonight in Indiana. https://t.co/JsKBrzLv6m
Paul George in a New Colorway
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Yg_Trece wearing a new colorway of the Nike PG3 tonight against Orlando 👀. https://t.co/LYQF0jOSFj
"Chinese New Year" Kobe 8 for Tobias Harris
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@tobias31 wearing the Nike Kobe 8 “Year of the Horse” tonight against Charlotte. https://t.co/zNk0dm0Ad6
Montrezl Harrell Brought Options
LA Clippers @LAClippers
Trezz sporting the SoleFly x Air Jordan 23 "Marlins" in Charlotte. @MONSTATREZZ | @NBAKicks https://t.co/okw4U756KL
NBA KICKS @NBAKicks
🏀 @MONSTATREZZ’s #NBAKicks! #ClipperNation 👟: Nike LeBron 11 “South Beach” https://t.co/nAitFdas9l
D-Wade Throws It Back to the WOW 3
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@DwyaneWade warming up in the Way of Wade 3 tonight in Portland. https://t.co/0P5k7LfBHe
"BHM" Colorway of the Hyperdunk X for Ben Simmons
There are seven games on the Wednesday docket, and Stephen Curry, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be among those taking the court with the opportunity to impress with their shoes.
