LeBron James on Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: I Don't Play Much Fantasy Basketball

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

LeBron James isn't dwelling on the rumors swirling around the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday.

Per The Athletic's Bill Oram, James addressed the trade rumors involving the Lakers.

"I kind of tend not to play much fantasy basketball, that's how I've always been," he said. "If something were to occur with our team whether it's him or it's somebody else throughout the trade deadline we'll approach it then."

The Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are involved in trade discussions for Davis, though it's unclear if a deal will get done by the deadline.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles' current offer includes Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, two first-round draft picks and taking back Solomon Hill's contract with roughly $12.7 million remaining.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added the Lakers are "growing increasingly pessimistic" about New Orleans' desire and willingness to do a deal with them involving Davis.

Since James can't focus on what the Lakers might do, his task will be finding a way to get the Lakers back into the Western Conference playoff mix. They enter Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a 27-26 record, one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers in the loss column for the No. 8 seed.