Bulls Trade Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Pursuit of Jabari Parker Amid AD Talks

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the potential availability of New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis continues to dominate the headlines.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been the most prominent suitor for Davis to this point, and their interest has not waned despite the two sides' inability to match up on a trade package thus far.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN provided the latest offer from the Lakers:

"The Lakers are currently offering the Pelicans a package that includes forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, guard Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, as well as a willingness to absorb the remaining $12.7 million on Solomon Hill's contract in the 2019-20 season, league sources told ESPN."

That being said, Davis is not the only player the Lakers are eyeing.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com (via Hoops Hype), Chicago Bulls forward Jabari Parker is on the team's radar, with a potential return package built around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:

"[KCP] is available and has been floated out there for some spots. One place that they have talked to, now I’m not saying this deal is going to get done, but one place they have talked to is Chicago for Jabari Parker. And the thing about this is Caldwell-Pope has to approve of a trade… I’m not sure that’s going to get done, but that’s been discussed. The Bulls really like Caldwell-Pope… Parker could be a Laker within the next few days. Jabari is a polarizing player, but he might be interesting on the Lakers."

Caldwell-Pope, 25, is averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists while playing 23.9 minutes per game in his second year with the Lakers. He signed a one-year, $12 million contract during the offseason.

Eric Gay/Associated Press

With free agency awaiting, the former No. 8 overall pick might not be a long-term piece for the Bulls, but if they see enough out of him down the stretch they could explore the idea of re-signing him.

As for Parker, the 23-year-old averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in 39 games for the Bulls before he was removed from the regular rotation.



His complete disregard for the defensive end of the floor continues to limit his overall value, and the Bulls were markedly better with him off the court (-1.9 +/-) compared to when he was on the court (-10.7 +/-) before he was relegated to the bench. He's played in just 10 of the team's last 24 games, averaging 17.0 minutes and 11.4 points during that span.

Still, he's capable of providing a spark off the bench offensively, and in the right situation with proper motivation perhaps he's still capable of taking his game to another level.

With a $20 million salary, he's not the easiest piece to move, but the Lakers might be just the team to pull the trigger on acquiring him.

Time will tell if a deal gets done before the NBA trade deadline passes on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

All stats courtesy of Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.