Lakers News: Ivica Zubac's Finger Injury Diagnosed as Fracture; Won't Miss Time

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers received some good news regarding Ivica Zubac's finger injury suffered during Saturday's loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Per Mike Trudell of the team's official website, Zubac isn't expected to miss time after his MRI revealed a small avulsion fracture to his middle finger.

Zubac told reporters after the game he suffered the injury during the first quarter, but he was able to play almost 26 minutes. The third-year center finished with 10 points and nine rebounds in Los Angeles' 115-101 loss.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers announced Monday that Zubac's X-ray came back inconclusive and he would undergo an MRI.

Zubac has been a pleasant surprise for the Lakers this season. He's averaging 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game. The 21-year-old averaged just 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 81 games from 2015-17.

The Lakers will return to action Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.