What Every Fringe Playoff Team Should Do at NBA Trade Deadline

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Decision time is upon us.

NBA teams will be largely locked into their chosen course after Thursday's trade deadline passes, with only the buyout market to peruse for talent infusions. Before then, they have to make a crucial choice.

Are they buyers, intent on adding more talent for a playoff push or a championship chase? Are they sellers, ready to slough off present pieces to help their long-term prospects? Are they content to stand pat and engage in zero movement during this inevitably hectic weak?

Here, we aren't worried about what will happen so much as what should for each of the 10 fringe postseason teams—defined as those with between a 5 and 70 percent chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight's CARMELO model.*

Diving into their motivations, roster constructions, future plans and more, we're just here to give advice. Whether they follow it is up to them.

*The Golden State Warriors (99 percent), Milwaukee Bucks (99 percent), Boston Celtics (99 percent), Denver Nuggets (99 percent), Toronto Raptors (99 percent), Indiana Pacers (99 percent), Philadelphia 76ers (99 percent), Oklahoma City Thunder (99 percent), Houston Rockets (99 percent), Utah Jazz (99 percent), Portland Trail Blazers (96 percent), San Antonio Spurs (85 percent) and Brooklyn Nets (80 percent) have odds too promising to qualify as "fringe."