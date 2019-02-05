B/R Staff Predictions for 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

2 of 9

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

No team has been as active on the trade market as the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they may not be done yet.

Already gone are Kyle Korver, George Hill, Sam Dekker and Rodney Hood. Could Kevin Love be next?

Love is easily Cleveland's best remnant from its Finals days, but he hasn't played since Oct. 24 and is recovering from toe surgery. While his return is near, the four-year, $120 million extension he signed this past summer may keep bidders away until they see him suit up again.

With Love unlikely to be moved, look for the Cavs to trade Alec Burks next. Playing on an expiring $11.5 million deal, the 27-year-old shooting guard came over from the Utah Jazz in the Korver trade Nov. 29 and has put up 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while hitting 38.1 percent of his threes.

The Cavaliers also have Jordan Clarkson (career-high 16.8 points per game) and Tristan Thompson (11.5 points, 11.1 rebounds per game), who could interest contenders—should they be willing to take on their contracts that run until 2020.

Of course, JR Smith is still available for those looking for a well-rested shooter off the bench. With only $3.8 million of his $15.7 million salary guaranteed for next season, his contract alone carries value for those looking to clear up some summer salary space.

—Greg Swartz