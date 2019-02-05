National Signing Day 2019: Predictions and Rankings for Top Uncommitted Recruits

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The February National Signing Day doesn't carry the intrigue it used to, as a majority of the top college football recruits committed during the December signing period.

However, there are a few big-name recruits who will make their respective decisions public Wednesday, as the recruiting process for the class of 2019 reaches its conclusion.

Seven players in the 247Sports player rankings haven't officially committed to a school yet, and we'll learn their collegiate destinations Wednesday.

Barring any drastic changes to the class of 2019, Alabama should finish with the best recruiting class, as it currently sits above Georgia at the top of the 247 Sports team rankings.

National Signing Day Predictions

Darnell Wright (No. 10 prospect, OT, Huntington, West Virginia)

Darnell Wright is the only top 10 player yet to make his college choice.

The West Virginia native is likely to choose between Tennessee and West Virginia Wednesday, with the Volunteers in the lead for his signature.

Landing Wright would be a massive boost for Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee staff, who have put together the No. 15 recruiting class in the nation.

If Wright signs with Tennessee, he'd be the second five-star recruit to join the program after fellow offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

West Virginia's made a push for Wright with new head coach Neal Brown trying to keep him in state, but the lure of the SEC and what Pruitt and his staff are building at Tennessee will pull Wright away from his home state.

Prediction: Tennessee

George Pickens (No. 24 prospect, WR, Hoover, Alabama)

Wide receiver George Pickens is in an interesting spot because he verbally committed to Auburn in 2017.

Despite the commitment to Auburn, Pickens hasn't signed his National Letter of Intent, which means other programs have held out hope that they can flip the wide receiver before Wednesday.

Pickens talked about his decision-making process in January at the Under Armour All-American Game, per AL.com's Josh Bean.

"Auburn is home-state feel," Pickens said. "It's like me at home, but I already know what to expect. Auburn is a good school, but I want to see everything. If other schools present the same feeling as the other schools I've been to, it's probably going to be Auburn."

Georgia and Tennessee made a recent push for Pickens, according to Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell of Rivals.com, but Auburn could still be in line to receive Pickens' signature.

It's worth noting Pickens has a close relationship with Auburn quarterback commit Bo Nix, and that could be one the factors that makes him an official member of the Tigers' recruiting class.

Prediction: Auburn

Jerrion Ealy (No. 29 prospect, RB, Flowood, Mississippi)

The recruiting process for Jerrion Ealy is a unique one because he's not just a talented running back, he's also one of the top high school baseball players in the nation.

Ealy may have a tough decision to make on the horizon regarding which sport he plays, but for now, it's all about his football potential.

Clemson, Alabama and Mississippi State are among the schools going hard after Ealy, who decommitted from Ole Miss.

Alabama already landed the top running back in the class of 2019 in Trey Sanders, but it's looking to further improve its positional group with Josh Jacobs off to the NFL.

Clemson, who has the ninth-ranked recruiting class, is looking to add another talented skill position player to its roster after signing three wide receivers, a tight end and a running back so far.

Even though he decommitted from Ole Miss, Ealy still has the Rebels in consideration, while Mississippi State is also an intriguing option as Joe Moorhead continues to make his imprint on the team's offensive style.

But neither SEC school from Mississippi is capable of producing a championship-caliber team like Alabama or Clemson, and with the Crimson Tide already possessing a top running back in the class of 2019, Ealy lands with the Tigers.

Prediction: Clemson

Recruiting information obtained from 247Sports.