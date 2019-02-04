Lakers Rumors: Pelicans Want to Keep Anthony Davis Past Trade Deadline

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers have to "overcome significant support within the Pelicans organization" to keep Davis through the deadline, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com offered more insight into the Lakers' perspective.

Fletcher Mackel of WDSU in New Orleans reported the Pelicans are holding off on a Davis trade now in order to wait until this summer, when the Boston Celtics can enter the fray. New Orleans is reportedly looking to make Jayson Tatum the centerpiece of the deal, not one of the Lakers' young stars.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner, the Lakers offered Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and two first-round picks to the Pelicans. Los Angeles was also prepared to take on Solomon Hill, who's owed almost $12.8 million next year.

Some might argue Pelicans general manager Dell Demps should take the offer the Lakers put forward, but it makes little sense to rush into a deal now.

New Orleans officially confirmed Davis' trade request on Jan. 28, 10 days before the trade deadline expires. That gave potential suitors little time to decide not only whether they wanted to make a move for Davis but also what they'd be willing to give up in order to get him.

By waiting until the summer, the Pelicans will have more time to evaluate the trade landscape.

The fact that Davis could only be a one-year rental will turn off some teams, but all it takes is one desperate general manager to step up and make a big play for the six-time All-Star. Few expected Paul George to land with the Oklahoma City Thunder or Kawhi Leonard to end up on the Toronto Raptors when it became clear they were leaving their old teams.

Just as important, the Pelicans will know the order of the 2019 NBA draft lottery if they put a Davis trade on the back burner until the offseason.

For instance, the New York Knicks own the NBA's worst record (10-42) but have just a 14.0 percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, per Tankathon. There's a 47.9 percent chance of New York falling out of the top four altogether.

It's clear Davis wants out, so dragging things out wouldn't be ideal for anyone involved. However, going that route is the Pelicans' best option in a difficult situation.