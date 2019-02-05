Celtics Trade Rumors: Latest on Anthony Davis, Boston Entering 2019 Deadline

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, contenders around the league are looking to put the finishing touches on their rosters for the stretch run.

However, the Boston Celtics seem to be more focused on the future.

That's not to say they're not contenders, with a 34-19 record that puts them third in the Eastern Conference and includes an impressive 9-1 record in their last 10 games.

It's just become clear that lining things up for a run at trading for Anthony Davis this offseason has become the team's top priority on the trade market.

With that in mind, here's a look at the latest rumors surrounding the team.

Celtics Still Not a "Preferred Destination" for Anthony Davis

It's no secret Anthony Davis wants to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, and as it stands, he reportedly still doesn't view the Celtics as a long-term landing spot.

The thing is, he's not a rental option this year.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN wrote: "The Celtics are unable to trade for Davis until July 1 as long as Kyrie Irving is on the team's roster, based on the fact that they both are under the provision of the Designated Rookie Extension."

That means it's up to the Celtics to find a way to convince Davis that Boston really is the viable long-term destination, and coming to terms on an extension with Irving this winter would be a good first step.



Celtics "Determined" to Acquire Anthony Davis During the Offseason

So how serious are the Celtics about making a push for Davis once the season is over?

Determined was the word used by Wojnarowski:

"The Celtics remain determined to acquire Davis after the season, and Celtics GM Danny Ainge has directly urged [Pelicans GM Dell] Demps to wait until the offseason, when the Celtics have promised to be aggressive with their wealth of draft and player assets to try to acquire Davis, league sources said. Ainge is eager to trade for Davis and pair him with Irving, sources said."

That lines up with a report from Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com earlier this week, who wrote: "The Celtics reached out to the New Orleans Pelicans this week and told them they'd be willing to discuss all players on their roster in a Davis trade that could be made after the season when Irving is expected to become a free agent, sources said."

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown immediately come to mind as two intriguing potential centerpieces of a trade that would likely also include multiple draft picks.



Shopping for Future Trade Chips?

While Tatum and Brown would both represent appealing trade chips, the Celtics could also use the trade deadline to acquire further talent that might appeal to the Pelicans.

That according to another tidbit from Windhorst: "Boston is investigating the asking price of a few intriguing young players around the league, perhaps with an eye on acquiring more of New Orleans' preferred trade chips, sources tell ESPN. That could simply be due diligence or the groundwork for something big in the near future."

That's vague at best in terms of who they might be targeting, but speaks to how serious the team is about finding a way to make a Davis trade work.

According to Boston.com, the Celtics hold four first-round picks in 2019 and three more in 2020, so they have plenty of bargaining power on the trade market.

We might not see a resolution to the Davis situation until after the season is over, but the legwork the Celtics do over the next few days could ultimately determine if he ends up in Boston.