Lakers Rumors: Examining Trade Whispers Surrounding Los Angeles

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Despite the previous week leading up to Super Bow l LIII, the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA dominated sports news as the NBA trade deadline of Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET slowly approached.

L.A. is looking to make big moves for another all-star to play alongside LeBron James, which has created some turmoil on the team, as no one seems to be safe in the pursuit to acquire another big name.

The tension that the trade deadline has created has put head coach Luke Walton in a difficult position, with veteran players on the team unhappy with him at the moment:

The Lakers have completely dominated the trade rumors in the past few weeks, which bodes well for them as the trade deadline looms. Let’s take a look at some of the chatter L.A. and its future impacts.

Anthony Davis to the Lakers

L.A. has been aggressively pursuing the New Orleans Pelicans’ All-Star forward Anthony Davis for the last few weeks, which has been all that any NBA fan has been talking about.

In a Davis trade, James is really the only Laker who is safe, putting the rest of the team on edge and playing into the tension rising on the team as the trade deadline approaches.

Leading up to Jan. 31, the Pelicans had been slow to get back to the Lakers about a potential deal involving Davis. The Lakers president Magic Johnson finally spoke to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps for the firs time on Thursday, after they had taken calls from other teams about acquiring Davis, sources told ESPN.

The Lakers reportedly made an offer that includes point guards Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo, forwards Kyle Kuzma and Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic and the Stadium, added that sources said the Lakers have not placed all their assets on the table in pursuit of Davis, with one source describing it as a “lowball.”

According to Charania, sources with The Athletic’s Pelicans reporter Will Guillory said that the player not discussed in trades for Davis is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Could he be the asset not placed on the table that sources are talking about?

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Lakers sent five offers to the Pelicans last Wednesday, which included Ball, Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick. This is the team’s almost entire young core team, and would leave them with less depth than they already have.

The Lakers have struggled to win games in James absence of 17 straight games—as he’s been recovering from a groin strain. While a James-Davis team would be remarkable, another absence from James would leave the team in a very tough spot if they had none of their young players.

While the Pelicans have yet to seriously discuss the offers the Lakers made, those conversations are expected to happen this week, according to the L.A. Times. The Pelicans counter offer could potentially include two first-round picks and an added New Orleans player to the deal.

Despite nothing being announced yet, fans are still hopeful that a Davis to the Lakers trade will happen before the deadline.

All Other Trade Rumors

In all other non-Anthony Davis related news, the Lakers were also engaged in talks with the Phoenix Suns about acquiring forward Trevor Ariza back in December, league sources told ESPN.

The teams had been working to reach an agreement that would involve a third team that would get Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That trade didn’t work out, though, and Ariza joined the Wizards instead.

However, since talks of this in December, discussion around an “Ariza to the Lakers” deal has been mostly quiet. The Lakers do still need some more depth on the wings and beyond the arc, with James leading the bunch with an average of two 3-pointers made in each game on the season and a 35 percent 3-point percentage.

The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported that the team has a few options in who they’re looking for as a shooter:

A team source said the Lakers will pursue any three-point shooter on an expiring deal, a group expected to include former Laker Wayne Ellington, Orlando's Terrence Ross, Memphis' Garrett Temple and Trevor Ariza, who many believe could be on the move again before the deadline if Washington continues to falter in the East.

All statistics courtesy of ESPN.