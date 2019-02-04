Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Review, Fantasy Stats, and Highlights

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are again Super Bowl champions.

In a low-scoring affair—in fact, it was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever—the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night.

New England continued its dynasty with its sixth Super Bowl championship in 18 seasons. Meanwhile, the Rams lost in their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season.

Here is a look back at some of the top performances and key plays from Sunday night.

Fantasy Stats

Top Super Bowl LIII Fantasy Lineup

QB Tom Brady, NE: 262 passing yards, one interception

RB Sony Michel, NE: 94 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown

RB Rex Burkhead, NE: 43 rushing yards; two receptions for 15 yards

WR Julian Edelman, NE: 10 receptions for 141 yards; one rush for 8 yards

WR Brandin Cooks, LAR: eight receptions for 120 yards

WR Robert Woods, LAR: five receptions for 70 yards; one rush for 5 yards

TE Rob Gronkowski, NE: six receptions for 87 yards

K Stephen Gostkowski, NE: two field goals, one extra point

D/ST Patriots: 3 points allowed, interception

Key Plays

Michel's Touchdown Run

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Considering it was the only touchdown of the game, Michel's 2-yard score has to be one of the highlights of Super Bowl LIII.

This was the first Super Bowl that had no touchdowns through three quarters, as the Patriots and Rams were tied 3-3 entering the fourth. But New England capitalized midway through the final quarter.

The Pats moved from their own 31-yard line to the Rams' 2 on four straight completed passes by Brady, the last being a 29-yard strike to Gronkowski. On the next play, the rookie running back Michel punched in his first career Super Bowl touchdown with 7 minutes to go.

Michel was in a familiar environment as a former University of Georgia running back playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. And he had a strong performance, rushing for nearly 100 yards in his Super Bowl debut.

Gilmore's Clutch Interception

Elsa/Getty Images

After the Patriots took a 10-3 lead on Michel's touchdown, the Rams' offense started to move the ball down the field on their ensuing possession. Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff picked up three first downs on the drive, completing key passes to Cooks, Woods and Josh Reynolds.

However, the Rams' drive took a turn for the worse as they entered Patriots territory.

On a second-and-10 from the New England 27-yard line, Goff was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore with 4:17 to go. That gave the Pats the ball at their own 4-yard line.

This was Gilmore's first Super Bowl championship after he signed with New England prior to the 2017 season. He played in Super Bowl LII, which the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gostkowski Seals the Win

Harry How/Getty Images

The Patriots were deep in their own territory following Gilmore's interception, so they kept the ball on the ground, relying on Michel and Burkhead. Both running backs had key plays on the drive, as the duo combined for 72 yards on eight carries.

More importantly, the Patriots burned clock and forced the Rams to use their final two timeouts.

However, New England had an important decision to make late in the drive.

Facing a fourth-and-1 at the Los Angeles 24-yard line, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opted to send out Gostkowski, who was 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts at that point. He had missed a 46-yard attempt in the first quarter.

But Gostkowski came through with the clutch field goal, booting a 41-yarder that gave the Patriots a 13-3 lead with 1:12 to go.