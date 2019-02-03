Super Bowl MVP 2019: Key Stats, Twitter Reaction and More for Julian Edelman

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman won the Super Bowl LIII MVP award after catching 10 passes for 141 yards in his team's 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

Edelman beat the Rams coverage whether he was facing man or zone or being covered by L.A. defensive backs or linebackers. He also excelled despite defenses dominating during the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in league history.

The 32-year-old's biggest play was a 13-yard fourth-quarter catch that helped lead to running back Sony Michel's game-winning touchdown run with seven minutes remaining, but he dominated all night.

The 10-year pro's sharp route-running and space enabled him to gobble up yards after the catch, like on this 25-yard second-quarter completion:

That reception helped set up a Stephen Gostkowski field goal to open the scoring.

More of the same occurred on another 25-yarder when defended by Rams cornerback Aqib Talib:

Former NFL safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark explained why Edelman had a successful evening:

Former Washington Redskins general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly reported that the Rams were applying different coverages but to no avail:

Mina Kimes of ESPN specifically pointed out Talib's issues defending Edelman:

At the half, the Pats wideout had seven catches for 93 yards. The Rams had 57 yards as a team, per Christopher Price of the Boston Sports Journal.

In the third quarter, the former Kent State quarterback eclipsed the century mark, which placed him in good company:

Edelman was the clear Super Bowl MVP favorite at halftime, but it became even clearer in the second half. Josina Anderson of ESPN and Carolina Panthers wideout Torrey Smith called it:

Matt Barrows of The Athletic threw his hat in the ring for Pats cornerback Stephen Gilmore, though:

Gilmore had a late fourth-quarter interception to end a potential Rams scoring drive. He also led all players with three passes deflected. He was arguably the game's defensive MVP.

Edelman gave credit to the defensive effort after the game:

He is the first wideout to win the Super Bowl MVP since Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Santonio Holmes 10 years ago and finished the 2018 postseason with 26 receptions for 388 yards in three games.