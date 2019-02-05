Why 2019 College Football National Signing Day Will Still Have Big Impact

4 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The most difficult prediction among this group of eight undecided players is linebacker Henry To'oto'o. The California product has warm interest from five programs, and he's taken visits to four: Alabama, Washington, Tennessee and Utah. The 4-star must weight his on-field priorities carefully as he makes this decision.

To'oto'o is fast for his 6'2", 230-pound frame, allowing him to play either inside or outside linebacker. He could even see snaps as an edge-rusher on third downs thanks to his closing speed. He's ready-made to play as soon as this season if he's in the right situation.

The Tide are considered the favorites for him, but there's a crowded group of young talent already in place. Though few have seen playing time, Nick Saban already has two 5-stars and five 4-star linebackers on the roster, and only one will be older than a sophomore this coming season. If To'oto'o doesn't quickly impress, it's feasible he won't see the field for years, if ever, for the Tide. The payoff is he could be fast-tracked for the NFL if he's quickly a stud for them.

Both Washington and Tennessee appear to have clearer paths to playing time. Because of his speed and size, he's going to have the inside edge on outside linebacker playing time. It's conceivable he'd earn at least rotational snaps for both programs in 2019.

The two other teams involved, Utah and Oregon, have talented linebacker crews already in place. To'oto'o would be the most dynamic of any on either roster, with the possible exception of Oregon's Troy Dye.

Oregon, in particular, could amass a great linebacker rotation with Dye, Kaulana Apelu, Justin Hollins and To'oto'o. Utah also boasts a super productive linebacker in Cody Barton, but To'oto'o looks to be a much better overall athlete.