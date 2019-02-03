LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'We're in a Good Place Right Now' After Phone Call

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented Saturday on a recent phone conversation he had with Boston Celtics guard and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James spoke positively about his current relationship with Irving: "Yeah, we're in a good place right now. Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he's becoming, I love the challenges he's accepted and I always wish the best for him."

Last month, Irving revealed that he called LeBron to apologize for the way he acted at times during their tenure as teammates in Cleveland.

