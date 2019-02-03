LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'We're in a Good Place Right Now' After Phone Call

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 3, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, right, tries to get past Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 102-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented Saturday on a recent phone conversation he had with Boston Celtics guard and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, James spoke positively about his current relationship with Irving: "Yeah, we're in a good place right now. Me and Kyrie are in a good place right now. I love the man that he's becoming, I love the challenges he's accepted and I always wish the best for him."

Last month, Irving revealed that he called LeBron to apologize for the way he acted at times during their tenure as teammates in Cleveland.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

