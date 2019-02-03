Steve Kerr on Lakers Fans' Klay Thompson Chants: 'I'd Chant the Same Thing'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't take issue with Los Angeles Lakers fans attempting to woo All-Star guard Klay Thompson on Saturday.

As heard in the following video, visiting Lakers fans at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, chanted: "We want Thompson!"

With regard to the chants, Kerr acknowledged it was a smart tactic on the part of the Lakers fans, according to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell: "They should want Klay. If I were sitting with them, I'd chant the same thing."

When asked about the chants, Thompson didn't offer much of a reaction: "What did I think of it? I didn't really hear it. They were way up there. It's part of the game. Comes from a good place, I guess."

Thompson is set to become a free agent during the offseason.

Since he is an L.A. native and his father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Lakers, Klay has long been linked to the purple and gold.

The Lakers are in the midst of a rough patch, as they fell 115-101 to the Warriors on Saturday, and have now lost five of their past seven games.

Most of L.A.'s struggles came with LeBron James out due to a groin injury. While James is once again healthy, he didn't play Saturday due to maintenance.

At 27-26, the Lakers are two games behind the rival Los Angeles Clippers for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers undoubtedly need another star to pair with LeBron, and while disgruntled New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has been discussed recently, Thompson could be a good fit as well.

He has been named an All-Star in each of the past five seasons, and after a slow start this season he has come into his own and is currently averaging 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.9 three-pointers made per game.

Rival fans have attempted to recruit both Thompson and Kevin Durant this season because of their impending free agencies, but Thompson doesn't believe it has impacted the Warriors:

"I don't think so, because not very many teams believe they have a chance to win a title. And we're one of them. And I think that's the only thing in our minds. I don't think it really affects us. We're all grown men. At the end of the day, whatever we decide to do, we're all brothers and we're not going to hold any grudges because it's business."

Thompson and the Warriors are looking to win their third consecutive NBA championship and their fourth title in the past four years.

They are favored to do so, but there may not be many more opportunities if one or both of Thompson and Durant decide to sign elsewhere.