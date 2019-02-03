Patriots vs. Rams: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds for Super Bowl 53

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The old guard versus the young guns. The NFC versus the AFC. The grizzled veteran coach versus the wunderkind.

Super Bowl LIII and all its associated storylines are finally upon us.

If the Los Angeles Rams claim the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night, talks of a budding dynasty will consume the NFL. If the New England Patriots win, they'll cement their place as NFL's greatest ever dynasty.

From Tom Brady and Jared Goff to Maroon 5 headlining halftime to the most expensive commercials ever, there are plenty of areas on which to focus your attention on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about how to tune into the big game, as well as what you should be watching for when you do.

New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Schedule, Odds

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

TV Channel: CBS

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS All Access



Odds: New England Patriots -3 (via OddsShark)

What to Watch

Rematch?

These two teams last met in the big game in February 2002, Super Bowl XXXVI. All those years ago, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick coached first-year starter Tom Brady to a win over the St. Louis Rams, who had been favored by a whopping two touchdowns.

This time around, it's the Rams who must try and upset the Patriots, who are favored by a field goal.

The history between these two indicates it could be a tall task; the Patriots and the Rams have faced off just four times since that fateful meeting in Super Bowl XXXVI, with New England winning all four and covering the spread three times.

However, according to OddsShark, underdogs have fared well in the Super Bowl recently.

Those upstart teams have gone 6-1 straight up in the last seven Super Bowls and 13-4 against the spread in the last 17. Buckle up, because the Rams have more than a chance here.

Both teams finished the regular season as the second seeds in their respective conferences, though the Patriots did it with an 11-5 record and the Rams, 13-3.

The storylines about the two quarterbacks' respective ages have been overdone at this point, but it doesn't make them any less stunning. The 17-year difference between Brady, 41, and Jared Goff, 24, is the largest in Super Bowl history.

With a win, Brady will unseat Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl (Manning did it at 39). Meanwhile, Goff, who was seven years old the last time these two teams met in a Super Bowl, has said he doesn't even remember the game.

The focus on age shifts to the coaches, as well. The 33 years that separate Belichick, 66, and Sean McVay, 33, also marks a Super Bowl record. If McVay pulls out the win today, he will become the youngest

But there's plenty more to watch for on Sunday than a bunch of grizzled vets beating up on a bunch of kids.

Looking at the matchups, it's clear what needs to happen for either side to win. McVay is an offensive mastermind. Belichick is a defensive stalwart.Can the young Rams coach throw out enough surprise looks to keep Belichick and his defense guessing?

Moreover, can the Rams front seven get enough pressure on Brady to keep him from working his magic, especially in the second half?

As Super Bowl LI between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons showed, young teams can run out of gas in the second half of such a grueling game, and that's when the veterans shine.

Specifically, the Rams' not-so-secret weapon just may be their ability to generate interior pressure. Brady struggles against it, as NFL Research has pointed out.

Meanwhile, that's the Rams' bread and butter, led by Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh.

At the end of the day, however, this isn't a cut-and-dry high-powered offense versus stingy defense storyline, as both teams are relatively complete on both sides of the ball.

And that's what could make this Super Bowl one for the books.