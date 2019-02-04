NBA Rumors: Analyzing League's Top Trade Candidates

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As NBA fans set their sights on Anthony Davis' situation, the New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks. If that's just the beginning, we're in for an intriguing trade deadline.

While Porzingis snipes at Knicks' brass via Instagram, the drama around Davis continues to brew as the Los Angeles Lakers attempt to land the six-time All-Star big man. Will the New Orleans Pelicans do business with the Rob Pelinka, Magic Johnson and company or do they trade Davis outside the conference?

Although developments involving Davis remain prominent among the league's storylines, other notable names could be on the move before Thursday. Every year, teams look to dump and acquire expiring contracts while other clubs attempt to acquire key assets for a playoff push.

What's the latest surrounding the league's biggest names? Who could turn to a new chapter in their playing career in the coming days?

New Orleans Pelicans Pushing for More Assets in Potential Anthony Davis Deal

Jim Mone/Associated Press

No one can blame the Pelicans for placing a steep price in terms of player returns for their franchise centerpiece. Although Davis requested a trade, he still has another year left on his deal before a 2020 player option, per Spotrac. New Orleans doesn't have to move him this season, but it's probably best to do so sooner than later in order to map out the franchise's future.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans haven't been impressed with the Lakers' trade packages. "As the Los Angeles Lakers pursue New Orleans Pelicans All-NBA center Anthony Davis ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, the initial offers have been underwhelming, including the Lakers' first offer of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and a first-round pick, league sources told ESPN." he said.

If the Lakers want Davis, the front office would likely have to toss Brandon Ingram into the deal. Although the 21-year-old forward hasn't taken a major step in development as a third-year pro, he still carries upside as a roster building block. Through 41 contests, Ingram averages 17.2 points per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. He's also a decent ball-handler.

We'll find out how bad Los Angeles wants to pair LeBron James with Davis. Last year, the franchise thought Paul George would sign with the Purple and Gold. He wanted to join the Lakers, but a year in Oklahoma City opened his eyes to new possibilities.

Davis hasn't talked about playing for the Lakers directly, but he wants to suit up for a contender and shares James' agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. It's naïve to believe they haven't discussed taking the court together.

Mike Conley-Ricky Rubio Swap?

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies started the year strong, but they've won two games since December 26. Headed toward a lottery pick, the front office could unload its top veterans Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. The latter generated interest from a contender in the conference, per ESPN's Zach Lowe:

"A ton of teams are set up to have major cap space this summer. Some of those teams are in markets with zero history of drawing A-level stars. The good teams among that group should think hard about cannibalizing some of that cap space now in deals that add good players…The best current example: Utah's interest in Mike Conley, which is very real, sources say."

After playing just 12 games last season because of an Achilles injury, Conley returned to remind everyone he's still a solid veteran asset. The 31-year-old's current averages (20.2 points and 6.3 assists per game) are nearly identical to his numbers from two seasons ago.

Conley has another year on his deal before an early-termination clause can put him back on the free-agent market in 2020, per Spotrac. Point guard Ricky Rubio will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He's not a high-volume scorer, and his assists have dropped over the last two seasons.

If the transaction takes shape, Utah would flip Rubio's expiring contract into a point guard capable of scoring 20 points per game. That's a good deal for a team ranked 21st in scoring with hopes of clinging on to a playoff spot.

Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine on the Trade Block

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Once again, Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine could be on the move. The Chicago Bulls acquired the guards along with Lauri Markkanen in exchange for Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton during the 2017 draft.

The front office may consider flipping the backcourt before the deadline, per Lowe. "The Bulls will listen to offers for anyone other than Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr., sources say -- and that includes Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine."

Obviously, Markkanen, a sharpshooting big man, and rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. have a firm place in the team's future. A knee injury sidelined Dunn into December and could be the cause of a slow start to his season. He's averaging 12 points per contest, a slight dip from 13.4 last year. LaVine leads the Bulls in scoring with 22.8 points per game and may fetch solid pieces in a trade deal.

It's worth noting the Bulls matched the Sacramento Kings' four-year, $78 million offer sheet for LaVine in July. Unless the front office regrets the investment, it's difficult to envision team brass moving on from him almost seven months later.

In a lost season, Chicago could be testing the trade waters with their young assets—both under the age of 25—to see what would come back in return. With new head coach Jim Boylan taking over for Fred Hoiberg in December, there's room growth. At this point, a transaction involving Dunn or LaVine seems irrational.