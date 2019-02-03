National Signing Day 2019: Top Unsigned Recruits to Watch

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Many top high school football recruits have used the early signing period to make their college decision over the past two years.

Because of that, there are fewer top recruits who are making their decisions on traditional national signing day. However, there are still some exciting players who will sign their letters of intent on Wednesday, deciding which college they will be attending next season.

Here is a look at five of the top recruits from the Class of 2019 to keep an eye on this Wednesday.

Darnell Wright, OT, Huntington (W.Va.) High School

While many of the top recruits in the 247sports composite rankings signed during the early signing period in December, that wasn't the case for Wright, a 5-star recruit. Wright ranks No. 10 on the 247sports composite list, making him the highest-ranked unsigned recruit in the class.

Tennessee has heavily pursued Wright, who would become the Vols' top-ranked recruit if he decides to sign with them. The 247sports Crystal Ball gives Tennessee a 95-percent chance of landing Wright.

Wright took an official visit to Tennessee on Friday, but he still hasn't committed.

West Virginia also continues to pursue Wright. The Mountaineers sent 10 coaches to meet with the tackle on Wednesday, according to Schuyler Callihan of DubVNation.com.

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Jackson Prep (Flowood, Miss.)

Ealy was previously committed to Ole Miss, but he de-committed on Jan. 8. However, there's still a chance that the 5-star running back could sign with the Rebels, as he took a visit to Ole Miss on Wednesday.

The 247sports Crystal Ball gives Clemson an 85-percent chance to land Ealy, with Mississippi State and Ole Miss also in the running.

Ealy, an impressive athlete at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, is ranked as the No. 29 recruit in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings.

While it will be interesting to see Ealy's decision on Wednesday, it may not have an impact on his long-term future. Ealy could be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft in June, and he could decide to begin a professional baseball career rather than head to college for football.

Henry To'oto'o, OLB, De La Salle High School (Concord, Calif.)

Alabama is known for having a strong defense, and the Crimson Tide may be adding to it with one of the top linebacker recruits in the country.

To'oto'o is a 4-star recruit and the No. 3 outside linebacker in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings. He took his official visit to Alabama last weekend, and he met with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Thursday.

Since the end of the high school football season, To'oto'o has also taken visits to Utah and Tennessee.

Alabama currently has the top 2019 class in the 247sports team rankings, with three 5-star and 24 4-star commits. Landing To'oto'o would help the Crimson Tide solidify their top spot.

Kaiir Elam, CB, The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.)

There's a strong chance that Elam will be playing for an SEC school next season. However, there are two schools from the conference that have a chance to land the 4-star cornerback.

Florida and Georgia are the leaders to land Elam. The 247sports Crystal Ball has the Gators at 65 percent and the Bulldogs at 30 percent.

Elam has taken four official visits since the beginning of December—Miami (Dec. 7), Florida (Jan. 11), Georgia (Jan. 18) and Colorado (Jan. 25).

It's possible that Colorado could beat out the pair of SEC schools for Elam, as he tweeted earlier this week that he enjoyed his visit with the Buffaloes.

Mark-Antony Richards, ATH, Wellington (Fla.) High School

With only three days until national signing day, Richards appears to still be fairly undecided about his college decision.

The 4-star athlete took several official visits in January—Florida (Jan. 11), Georgia (Jan. 18) and Miami (Jan. 25)—and he had an in-home visit with Georgia coaches on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Richards told DawgNation's Jeff Sentell that he still didn't know which college he would be signing with, but that he should know by Sunday or Monday.

Richards is the No. 4 athlete in the 2019 class per the 247sports composite rankings, as well as the No. 12 recruit from Florida.