Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans May Make Counteroffer to Lakers

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 3, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 18, 2019 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Cameron Browne/Getty Images

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Los Angeles Lakers' offers to the New Orleans Pelicans for six-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis had not even merited a response:

However, Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday that the Pels "are considering making a counteroffer that would ask for two first-round picks and add a Pelicans player to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter."

Turner also reported that the Lakers emailed five trade offers to the Pels on Wednesday. Per Turner, one of them involved point guard Lonzo Ball, forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, center Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick for Davis.

       

