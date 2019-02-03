Anthony Davis Trade Rumors: Pelicans May Make Counteroffer to Lakers

Cameron Browne/Getty Images

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Los Angeles Lakers' offers to the New Orleans Pelicans for six-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis had not even merited a response:

However, Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported on Saturday that the Pels "are considering making a counteroffer that would ask for two first-round picks and add a Pelicans player to the deal, according to people with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter."

Turner also reported that the Lakers emailed five trade offers to the Pels on Wednesday. Per Turner, one of them involved point guard Lonzo Ball, forwards Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, center Ivica Zubac and a first-round pick for Davis.

