Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Has Contacted Pistons About Reggie Bullock

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 2, 2019

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 2: Reggie Bullock #25 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on February 2, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to the Detroit Pistons regarding guard Reggie Bullock, but "Detroit hasn't been very interested in moving him for what they've been offered," per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Entering Saturday, Bullock posted 11.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting in 41 games. He also knocked down 37.1 percent of his three-pointers.

Per Ganguli, Bullock is making $2.5 million this season, which is the final year of his current deal. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

