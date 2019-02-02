Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Has Contacted Pistons About Reggie Bullock

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have reached out to the Detroit Pistons regarding guard Reggie Bullock, but "Detroit hasn't been very interested in moving him for what they've been offered," per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

Entering Saturday, Bullock posted 11.8 points on 40.3 percent shooting in 41 games. He also knocked down 37.1 percent of his three-pointers.

Per Ganguli, Bullock is making $2.5 million this season, which is the final year of his current deal.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.