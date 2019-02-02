Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Not Part of Anthony Davis Talks

Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Not Part of Anthony Davis TalksFebruary 2, 2019
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press
While the Los Angeles Lakers appear willing to part with anyone on their roster not named LeBron James in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, there is another player who hasn't come up yet.
Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Will Guillory, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hasn't been included in Los Angeles' offers for Davis to this point.
