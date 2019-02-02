Lakers Trade Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Not Part of Anthony Davis Talks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope attempts a shot during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

While the Los Angeles Lakers appear willing to part with anyone on their roster not named LeBron James in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, there is another player who hasn't come up yet.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Will GuilloryKentavious Caldwell-Pope hasn't been included in Los Angeles' offers for Davis to this point.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

