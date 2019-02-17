Twitter Reacts to Kofi Kingston's Night, More WWE Elimination Chamber Results

Credit: WWE.com

Going in, WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 did not look all that great with predictable results and an uninspired card, but this whole event overdelivered. The Chamber matches in particular were top notch.

This led to a night that had people consistently talking. From the matches to the surprise moments including multiple unexpected title changes, Elimination Chamber was a night that pushed the Road to WrestleMania into gear.

These were the biggest moments that got people talking and changed the course of WWE as we rapidly approach the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Boss N' Hug Connection Capture the Tag Team Championships



The show opened with history as the women fought to crown the first-ever WWE women's tag team champions. While each team got a chance to stand out, it was the clear favorites who walked out with the gold.

Sasha Banks and Bayley came out of this match on top after running through the fire, opening and closing the match with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Despite the best efforts of SmackDown's leading team, The Boss 'N Hug Connection completed their year-long journey as a team.

This was the obvious result, but it was not unwelcome. The two were the best wrestlers in the match by a solid margin. The reaction to the result was largely positive:

Moreover, the match in general was a complete success. Several stars including The Riott Squad stood out more than expected, and everyone played their role well in a tightly contested contest that got well deserved praise:

Kofi Kingston Puts on Another Show-Stealing Performance

The New Day announced that Kofi would represent them inside the Elimination Chamber, and he proved himself worthy of that spot in back-to-back matches. His performance in the gauntlet match was spectacular, and he followed it up with a sensational run in the Chamber.

He was the third man in the match and the final man standing with the champion at the end including taking out Randy Orton with Trouble in Paradise. From there, every fan in attendance was behind him as was most of Twitter:

While he did not win, his performance was certainly a star-making effort. Together with The Beard, he put on a showing for the ages in one of the best Chamber matches ever. The crowd reaction alone made this truly special:

Hopefully, this is only the beginning as the New Day veteran has earned his chance to be more than the fill-in for Mustafa Ali for one great week.

The Man Has No Friends in Her Crusade for the WrestleMania Main Event



No one gave Ruby Riott a chance against Ronda Rousey, and they were all right. The Baddest Woman on the Planet quickly took out The Riott Squad leader, and it did not lead to a great response from fans:

Once it ended though, the fans got what they wanted. Becky Lynch came to the ring as Rousey and Charlotte Flair stared each other down. While she came out with crutches, it was just a trick to bring in weapons to attack both women.

The spot got people talking as every moment has with Lynch. This felt like a limited spotlight for WrestleMania's main event, but it's only because the spotlight has already been firmly set. Everyone's just ready to see it all go down:

The Best Tag Team in the World Falls Unexpectedly



In perhaps the biggest surprise of the night, The Miz and Shane McMahon's tag team title reign ended in abrupt fashion as The A-Lister got rolled up for three. It was a shocking moment especially after Jimmy Uso was arrested just days before.

It looks like the plan is for The Best Tag Team in the World to reach a sudden and disappointing end with Boy Wonder seeing that his partner may not be able to get him to 'Mania.

It's a shame this team may not be lasting long, but the titles went to the right team. It may also be interesting to see McMiz attempt to get back to the titles on the Grandest Stage of Them All, leading to a fascinating response:

Much like the victory of Finn Balor later in the night, this feels like a title victory set up for a longer term story down the line. The stories that came from the Chamber are all far from finished.