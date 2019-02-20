WWE SmackDown Fallout: What's Next for No. 1 Contender Kofi Kingston and More

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On to Fastlane. The February 19 edition of SmackDown was full steam ahead, barely looking back at WWE Elimination Chamber. Stars all came out to make their statement and establish their shot at making an impact on the final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania.

This was not more clear than in the main event, where the six men who fought in the Elimination Chamber refocused in a six-man tag match. Right after the contest came the announcement that Kofi Kingston will get another shot at the WWE champion Daniel Bryan.

Earlier in the night, The Usos also goaded Shane McMahon and The Miz to agree to a rematch, seemingly convinced that the two would be an easy rival to guarantee their spot at WrestleMania.

Mandy Rose also made her statement by challenging Asuka, who holds recent victories over Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. In an unexpected result, this gambit worked, as The Golden Goddess got a win and earned a future title opportunity.

The NXT takeover continued as Ricochet, Aleister Black, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano appeared on SmackDown and picked up a clean sweep of victories once more. Their momentum seems truly unstoppable at the moment, though their future is unclear.

These were the moments that defined this week in WWE and made clear the blue brand has its eyes on the future with so much on the Road to WrestleMania unclear.