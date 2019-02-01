Pelicans Rumors: Nikola Mirotic Trade Being Explored; 76ers, Jazz Interested

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

While the New Orleans Pelicans are undoubtedly getting plenty of calls about Anthony Davis before Thursday's trade deadline, there is also reportedly a lot of interest in Nikola Mirotic.

According to Sean Deveney of Sporting News, Mirotic is the "most desirable non-Davis piece" currently on the Pelicans.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are all considered potential landing spots for the power forward.

Mirotic has been in and out of the lineup this season while dealing with ankle and calf injuries, but he has been as good as ever when healthy. The 27-year-old is averaging 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this year, both of which would be career highs over a full season.

He has also become more aggressive with his outside shot and is shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range this season.

New Orleans is reportedly seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Mirotic, but all of the interested parties could have different options for a deal.

The 76ers are seeking a stretch-4 to replace Dario Saric and could either deal away a first-round pick or some of their several second-round picks. The Jazz want to pair a shooter alongside Rudy Gobert and could offer Derrick Favors with his non-guaranteed contract or a package of young players.

Portland and the Houston Rockets could also use a scoring big man to create balance to go with their high-scoring backcourts, and both "are expected to make a pitch for him."

Mirotic is in the final season of his two-year deal with a $12.5 million salary in 2018-19. He could be an impact player for a contending team for the rest of this year without hurting roster or cap flexibility going forward.