Luka Doncic Ruled Out vs. Nuggets with Ankle Injury; Listed as Day-to-Day

Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is out for Friday night's game against the Denver Nuggets due to an ankle injury.

According to The Athletic's Tim Cato, the 19-year-old is considered day-to-day.

Head coach Rick Carlisle said the injury is "not serious," per Eddie Sefkoe of Mavs.com.

Doncic has been able to stay healthy in his first NBA season. He sat out a Jan. 31 game against the Detroit Pistons because of his ankle but has otherwise missed one game entering Friday.

Since being traded to the Mavericks on draft night in June, the Slovenian has established himself as the face of the franchise. The reigning EuroLeague MVP leads all rookies with 20.7 points and ranks second with 5.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Mavs altered the course of their franchise this season by adding Doncic and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks as part of a six-player trade on Jan. 31.

If Porzingis returns to full strength from his torn ACL, Dallas will have two of the most dynamic young players in the NBA.

The Mavericks are unlikely to enter the playoff picture and therefore have no reason to rush him back.