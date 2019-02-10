Superstars Who Deserve Biggest Pushes Coming Out of WWE Elimination Chamber 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 will be one of the major roadblocks on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

Along with Fastlane, it is a pit stop that can make or break someone's path to greatness, as this is the time wrestlers need to step it up and make serious headway while building to the biggest show of the year.

Every show is an important chance to gain momentum, but pay-per-views magnify that considerably, and Elimination Chamber is no exception.

Championships are on the line, history will be made and walking out of the monstrous cage without an injury is a daunting task all by itself.

WWE needs to be careful in terms of which Superstars it positions to be in the best spots coming out of this event, as there won't be too much time to course-correct and rebuild the hype for WrestleMania if mistakes are made.

Keeping that in mind, the following Superstars are the ones WWE must make sure are given the biggest pushes at Elimination Chamber 2019 in order to ensure the rest of the season will run smoothly.