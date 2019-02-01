Copa Del Rey 2019: Quarter-Final Results and Semi-Final Draw Schedule

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Two more El Clasico dates have been added to the calendar after Friday's draw revealed Copa del Rey titleholders Barcelona will meet Real Madrid across two legs in this year's semi-finals.

Real Betis and Valencia will contend for the other slot in this season's final following Friday's draw announcement, with Betis hoping to feature in the showpiece for the first time since they won the tournament in 2005.

Real were the last team to qualify for the last four, beating Girona 3-1 at the Estadi Montilivi on Thursday. Santiago Solari's side advanced with a 7-3 aggregate win and may consider the Copa their best chance at a title this season.

Barcelona responded to their 2-0 first-leg defeat at Sevilla by hammering their foes 6-1 in the return trip to the Camp Nou—the second time they've scored six goals or more this season (they beat Huesca 8-2 in September).

Both Valencia and Betis progressed by far finer margins. Los Verdiblancos needed extra time to knock Espanyol out of the running on Tuesday, while two injury-time goals in the space of a minute from Rodrigo saw Los Che bump Getafe out with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Quarter-Final Results (First Team Hosts First)

Real Madrid 7-3 Girona (4-2 H, 3-1 A)

Getafe 2-3 Valencia (1-0 H, 3-1 A)

Sevilla 3-6 Barcelona (2-0 H, 1-6 A)

Espanyol 2-4 Real Betis (1-1 H, 1-3 A AET)

The semi-final first-leg fixtures are currently scheduled for February 6. The second legs are set to take place on Wednesday, February 27, though dates are yet to be confirmed.

Copa del Rey Semi-Finals

Real Betis vs. Valencia

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

Preview

There are few who can be upset at the thought of two additional El Clasico fixtures, although Real's slip in form this season means the clash may not be as competitive as we've seen in recent years.

The last time these two teams met in the Copa del Rey was the 2014 final, when Gareth Bale's wonder goal helped Los Blancos seal their most recent Copa success.

That result also happened to be the last time Barcelona were defeated in the Copa del Rey, and the Evening Standard's Ben Hayward highlighted the impending helping of El Clasico matchups:

Excluding the Spanish Super Cup, Real haven't beaten Barcelona since April 2016 in any competition. Since then, the Bluagrana have won against their fiercest rivals on three occasions and drawn twice.

Squawka provided a breakdown of the historic head-to-head:

Betis and Valencia will likely have each been overjoyed to avoid Spain's two most powerful teams in the semi-final draw, delaying a clash against either one until the final.

Journalist Pal Odegard noted another positive to this route:

Betis and Valencia are level on points in La Liga and vying for European qualification. Should Betis advance, they will also play at home in the final of the competition, which will take place on May 25.