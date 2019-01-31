Biggest Snubs from 2019 NBA All-Star Reserves Announcement

0 of 6

There are more All-Star-caliber players in the NBA than spots allowed on All-Star rosters. It leads to snubs every year.

A handful of deserving names were left off. A few were big producers on weaker teams. Others didn't have the numbers; rather, they should have earned consideration for their impact on winning rosters.

There isn't a wrong answer when choosing the final spots in each conference. And though each of these players qualify as All-Star talents, nobody who made the final cut deserves the boot.