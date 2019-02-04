National Signing Day 2019: Date, Top Prospects and Schedule for Commitments

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Although most college football prospects sign during the early period, February's edition of national signing day still holds plenty of intrigue.

Top recruits are wrapping up their respective recruitments, and more than a handful of top-100 players remain either uncommitted or unsigned. That will change once their signature hits a national letter of intent on Wednesday, Feb. 6.

We've laid out the schedule for when top prospects will announce their college intention and highlighted the three highest-ranked remaining players.

All recruit information, including the commitment schedule, is via 247Sports. ESPN networks will likely televise more announcements, but a release is not yet available.

Commitment Schedule

Enokk Vihami, 4-star OG: 11:30 a.m. ET

Henry To'oto'o, 4-star LB: Noon ET (ESPN)

Ishmael Sopsher, 4-star DT: Noon ET

Isaiah Foskey, 4-star DE: Noon ET

Jerrion Ealy, 5-star RB: 12:15 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Darnell Wright, 5-star OT: 3 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Top Uncommitted Prospects

Darnell Wright, 5-star OT

The highest-rated uncommitted player is also the first 5-star prospect from West Virginia in the 247Sports composite rankings era. And the Mountaineers are working desperately to keep him in state.

Schuyler Callihan of DubVNation shared a picture of Darnell Wright with WVU head coach Neal Brown and nine assistant coaches.

However, the 'Eers may be trying to catch Tennessee.

Wright took an official visit to Knoxville over the weekend, and the 247Sports Crystal Ball reads 95 percent in favor of the Vols. Tennessee is expected to enter NSD as the favorite, barring a late change.

But this one isn't over until his signature is on paper.

Jerrion Ealy, 5-star RB

Jerrion Ealy has a bright athletic future. The question we can't answer is whether that's on the gridiron or the diamond.

Chase Parham of Rivals notes Baseball America's latest mock draft pegged Ealy as the No. 8 overall pick. The slot value of that selection was $4.98 million last year, and that financial stability may be difficult for the running back to pass up in July.

In the meantime, three programs―Alabama, Clemson and Ole Miss―are fighting for his potential football future.

Ealy racked up 5,551 scrimmage yards and 94 touchdowns in high school. He also boasts a .377 batting average with 47 walks, has scored 77 runs and driven in 41, per MaxPreps.

You can understand why he's a coveted talent.

Henry To'oto'o, 4-star LB

Alabama has stood out as the likely destination for To'oto'o, but Tennessee and Washington join the Crimson Tide as finalists.

Considered the third-best outside linebacker of the 2019 cycle, he's ranked No. 44 nationally. On that alone, To'oto'o is a valuable prospect. However, he'll also become the only 4- or 5-star outside linebacker in the class for any of his three suitors.

To'oto'o has visited all three schools, so they should each be considered a realistic contender for his commitment. The hats on the table don't always match the official visits.

The 6'2", 230-pounder said he will announce his decision, which is scheduled for noon ET, on ESPN.

All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.