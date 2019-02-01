5 Factors That Will Fuel the Patriots to Win the Super Bowl

0 of 5

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are in the Super Bowl—again.

Even though this is their third straight trip to the big game, there is a sense of unfinished business surrounding the team. The Patriots narrowly lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, which turned their 2018 season into a quest for redemption.

Standing between the Patriots and a sixth Lombardi Trophy are the Los Angeles Rams. While some may believe the Rams were fortunate to make it this far after a controversial no-call in the NFC Championship Game, they represent a massive challenge for the Patriots. After all, Los Angeles wasn't tied for the league's best record by accident.

The past few months have been a dogfight for the Patriots, so a mighty challenge will be nothing new. New England won out over the final two weeks of the season and got some help just to earn a first-round bye. It then had to get past the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs to get here.

The question now is whether the Patriots can outduel the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII.

Here are five factors that could fuel New England to another championship on Sunday.