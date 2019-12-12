Pistons' Andre Drummond Game-Time Decision After Allergic Reaction to Avocado

Glenn James/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is a game-time decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after suffering an allergic reaction to an avocado, per head coach Dwane Casey (h/t Mavs play-by-play man Chuck Cooperstein).

Drummond's eyes swelled shut as a result of the allergic reaction.

The 26-year-old center has averaged 17.5 points and a league-leading 16.7 rebounds per game for the 10-14 Pistons, who are ninth in the Eastern Conference. The big man has missed just 10 total games over his past six full seasons.

Last year, he sat three times. Drummond suffered a concussion after Miami Heat forward James Johnson accidentally knocked his forearm into the center's head on January 18, but the 7-footer was back on the court seven days later.

Expect Christian Wood to see more time down low if Drummond can't go Thursday. The 24-year-old has posted 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Game time is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.