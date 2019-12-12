Pistons' Andre Drummond Game-Time Decision After Allergic Reaction to Avocado

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2019

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 25: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons dunks against the Dallas Mavericks on January 25, 2019 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
Glenn James/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is a game-time decision against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday after suffering an allergic reaction to an avocado, per head coach Dwane Casey (h/t Mavs play-by-play man Chuck Cooperstein). 

Drummond's eyes swelled shut as a result of the allergic reaction.

The 26-year-old center has averaged 17.5 points and a league-leading 16.7 rebounds per game for the 10-14 Pistons, who are ninth in the Eastern Conference. The big man has missed just 10 total games over his past six full seasons. 

Last year, he sat three times. Drummond suffered a concussion after Miami Heat forward James Johnson accidentally knocked his forearm into the center's head on January 18, but the 7-footer was back on the court seven days later.

Expect Christian Wood to see more time down low if Drummond can't go Thursday. The 24-year-old has posted 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Game time is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

    Detroit Pistons logo
    Detroit Pistons

    B/R Live: Watch Mavericks vs. Pistons

    via B/R Live

    Report: Knicks Have Short List of HC Candidates

    Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and Tom Thibodeau among list of candidates Knicks would consider if they needed to make another HC change

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Knicks Have Short List of HC Candidates

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Put Some Respect on Devonte' Graham's Name

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Put Some Respect on Devonte' Graham's Name

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Embiid: Criticism from Chuck, Shaq Justified

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Embiid: Criticism from Chuck, Shaq Justified

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report