Ranking All 6 Men's Chances of Winning 2019 WWE Elimination Chamber Match

Credit: WWE.com

As soon as five Superstars came out on SmackDown Live to stake their claim to Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship, it became clear those six men would be competing against each other at WWE Elimination Chamber 2019.

It's a good group of people, featuring AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali Randy Orton and Samoa Joe—easily the biggest names that could have been in the match.

Considering Rey Mysterio is busy with Andrade and there appears to be a Triple Threat looming between Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev and R-Truth, there really weren't any other suitable options who could take any spots in the grueling title bout.

But while these six men are the top of the food chain that SmackDown has to offer right now, there's still a pecking order even in that upper echelon of talent.

Only one man can stand tall at the end of the match as champion, so let's take a look at the contestants and rank their chances from worst to best to see how this is all going to play out on February 17.