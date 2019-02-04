The One Player Every Team Should Shop at 2019 NBA Trade Deadline

3 of 7

Houston Rockets: Brandon Knight

As evidenced by James Harden's remarkable scoring binge, the Rockets need more players who can shoulder the load. Chris Paul's return to the lineup helps, and so too will the eventual reintegration of Clint Capela, who will now have to compete for a share of his minutes with an inspired Kenneth Faried. But the rotation as a whole is a shallow one, forcing lackluster contributors into major roles.

So, why Brandon Knight?

It's not just that Knight doesn't factor into the regular rotation employed by head coach Mike D'Antoni, though it certainly doesn't hurt that the oft-injured floor general has suited up just 12 times this season and played fewer than 10 minutes in his average appearance. He also makes $14.6 million in 2018-19, and that could be important for salary-balancing purposes in any trade conversation.

Essentially, moving Knight would guarantee that the Rockets are getting another impact contributor, even if they might also have to include a sweetener to get the other organization to accept his $15.6 million salary in 2019-20.

Indiana Pacers: Kyle O'Quinn

Kyle O'Quinn is a legitimately talented player, and he also doubles as an expiring contract who wouldn't hurt another team if he failed to pan out after changing locations. He's spent minimal time on the floor for the Pacers, but he's only a year removed from making a two-way impact with the New York Knicks and is still averaging 14.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per 36 minutes—numbers matched by no one in NBA history who's played more than three minutes in a full season—while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 90.0 percent at the stripe.

O'Quinn just doesn't have an opportunity in Indiana. He's stuck behind Myles Turner (a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year threat) and Domantas Sabonis (a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year/Most Improved Player threat), and that's not changing anytime soon.

If the Pacers can swap him for a shot-creating guard who can help mitigate the impact of Victor Oladipo's season-ending quad tendon injury, they'll be a lot more dangerous in the playoffs. Keeping together the same core and letting this useful player rot on the bench just wouldn't have the same impact.

Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Hart

If you want, feel free to replace Josh Hart with another core member of the Lakers' youth movement. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma all have higher ceilings and tend to be thought of more favorably, but it's highly improbable any power play involves just one of the youngsters. Hart is listed only because he's the most likely throw-in (for lack of a better term) in a package built around one of the other three.

Yes, we're talking about Anthony Davis.

One issue does exist, though. According to Adrian Wojnarowski during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Countdown (h/t The Render and SLAM), the New Orleans Pelicans don't have much interest in trading the all-world big to the Purple and Gold. For now, at least.

Dangle Hart alongside other pieces and hope that changes. That's the best plan for deadline upgrades, or else the Lakers will likely be playing the buyout market and hoping to make do with the current core.

Philadelphia 76ers: Markelle Fultz

Let's turn to ESPN.com's Tim Bontemps for another report:

"If Philadelphia chooses to upgrade the roster over the next nine days, pursuing both of those things to supplement its starters will be at the top of the agenda. Atlanta Hawks big man Dewayne Dedmon has drawn the 76ers' interest, sources tell ESPN. He would bring athleticism and defense, along with shooting.

"But to get him, the 76ers would likely have to do something they have so far been resistant to, per sources: trading 2017 No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz."

Dealing Markelle Fultz would be painful, especially for a return as marginal as Dewayne Dedmon. Though the Atlanta Hawks center can contribute on both ends of the floor and spaces out the court with his perimeter shooting (36.8 percent on 3.1 attempts per game), he doesn't exactly have a lofty ceiling and is working on a contract that expires at the end of the current campaign.

If parlaying Fultz into present production is possible, Philadelphia should pull the lever and make it happen. Regardless of his health and mentality on the basketball court, he's a questionable fit alongside Ben Simmons until (unless?) he can shoot. The Sixers might as well strike while he's still perceived as having some enduring value.

San Antonio Spurs: Jakob Poeltl

If Jakob Poeltl is no longer on the San Antonio roster in mid-February, that means the Spurs have upgraded at the 5. It's as simple as that.

Maybe they've landed Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic, giving LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan another go-to scorer who can draw away defensive attention. Perhaps they've gone after Marc Gasol, either pairing him with his older brother or taking part in a second sibling swap that leaves the team more dangerous on both ends of the floor.

Poeltl, as one of the few expendable youngsters with untapped upside on the San Antonio roster, would likely be involved in either situation. And if he's not, the Spurs will be standing pat, just as they've seemed to do at so many deadlines during the Gregg Popovich era.

Utah Jazz: Ricky Rubio

"Memphis' Mike Conley Jr. and Washington's Otto Porter Jr. are among the names reportedly being thrown around in Jazz land as possible targets. But as the Twitter general managers debate and numerous reports surface, Ricky Rubio sees his name being thrust into potential deals without much emotion," Eric Woodyard recently penned for the Deseret News. Later on, Marc Stein of the New York Times confirmed that the Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies have had "exploratory discussions" about a swap centered on the two point guards.

Assuming trades built around Rubio and one of those two targets don't involve Utah parting with many other pieces of significance, that would be great news in both situations. Just to put things in perspective, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and I recently placed Conley at No. 22 and Porter at No. 82 in our rankings of the league's top 100 players.

Rubio, mired in a season that's seeing him slash just 40.2/32.8/84.9, didn't even make the cut.

He's still important enough to the team that he'd only leave to reel in an impact addition. But that would be good news, even for a team that's heading into the trade deadline en fuego.