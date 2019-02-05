How to Book Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins Feud for WWE WrestleMania 35

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

If Seth Rollins is going to be the Superstar who finally slays “The Beast” Brock Lesnar, the road to WrestleMania 35 should be paved in gold storytelling.

After watching Lesnar compete in several David vs. Goliath angles recently against elite wrestlers like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor, it’s essential WWE crafts a unique storyline that builds to a massive pay off at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

With over two months to fill and WWE Creative’s lackluster track record, Rollins should continue selling the injuries that forced him out of action Monday. According to Post Wrestling, he is legitimately dealing with an injury and could miss as much as a month.

Now is the perfect opportunity to give Rollins enough time to rest and recover before the final push to WrestleMania. With the Elimination Chamber card already stacked and enough talent on the roster to make Fastlane unforgettable, WWE doesn’t need Rollins to return in-ring action until March.

It may be months before their Universal Championship match on April 7, but it’s never too early to start setting the stage for the epic battle. Whether Rollins is working hurt or not, Lesnar should be trying to sniff out what the injury is during the build and focus on exploiting the damage.

As strange as it sounds on the road to WrestleMania, both men being out of action could be a blessing in disguise for the long-term program. With the company forced to put the angle on the backburner, the storytelling won’t have the chance to get stale.

When Lesnar and Rollins are finally back on television together, it will feel special instead of overexposed. The slight delay in the angle will not only get Rollins back to 100-percent health, but also create a genuine excitement and anticipation for their matchup.

In the weeks while Lesnar isn’t there and Rollins is on the shelf, WWE should use video promos sporadically to keep the to feud fresh on everyone’s mind without forcing them to get physical.

Just as Samoa Joe and Lesnar used the via-satellite promo battle with success in their feud, Rollins, The Beast and Paul Heyman should do the same and burn it down on the mic.

Once Rollins is cleared for action, though, the heat is on as the war of words can finally get physical.

After a few weeks of warmup matchups against some of the heel gatekeepers on Raw—look no further than Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre or Bobby Lashley—Lesnar should finally return to attack Rollins and get the upper hand.

The Road to WrestleMania for Rollins and Lesnar should only get physical a few weeks before the April PPV to keep it fresh, but once they do, The Beast should dominate the Royal Rumble winner throughout the build to their matchup.

Despite the constant and savage attacks, Rollins should just keep asking for more.

With a leg that was previously injured and an angry version of The Beast unleashed on the world, Rollins getting destroyed on a weekly basis will get the WWE Universe fully invested in his character. As a result, the crowd in New York City will be more rabid than ever for the possible title chance.

Instead of Rollins standing tall on Raw, his vengeance should come at WrestleMania 35 when he’s holding the Universal title high over his head.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).